Seniors at Air Force Station mistreating us: Employees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Aggrieved by alleged mistreatment at the hands of the senior officials of the Hakimpet Air Force Station, around 300 members of the Air Force Civilian Employees Union (AFCEU) staged a protest outside the base on Monday. The AFCEU is affiliated with the All India Defence Employees Federation. The employees claim that despite multiple complaints there has been no help and demanded that officials look into their grievances or they will go on a strike.

General Secretary of the AFCEU A Divaker said that they were forced to take to the streets as recently a member of the union was even denied medical insurance for his family members. “Until now, they were just humiliating us, using unparliamentary language and making us work overtime at odd hours but, this has now become a serious matter.

The person could have also lost a family member if other people would have not intervened,” said Divaker. Working president of the AFCEU, K Kumar, said, “The senior officials of the academy have been mistreating the employees since the last few months, especially the members of the AFCEU.”

