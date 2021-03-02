STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Srilekha to support women in music campaign

Women have been under-represented for a long time in areas related to music creation and production.  

Published: 02nd March 2021 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a representative body of music composers, lyricists, and publishers of music announced the #HERmusic initiative in collaboration with Dolby Laboratories, an immersive entertainment experience and Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform for talent and independent content to empower women in the music industry. 

The association aims to promote the representation of women musicians in India in terms of identifying the probable barriers and creating a conducive environment to express and flourish. Together they will kickstart a movement this International Women’s Day on March 8 with manifold activities under the umbrella #HERmusic further spread-out in the form of initiatives #UnleashHERmusic, #EmpowerHERmusic, and #CelebrateHERmusic as three legs of the campaign.

The first leg of the campaign #UnleashHERMusic will congregate a music roundtable on International Women’s Day - 8th March, having all leading women on the panel from creators, composers, industry insiders, and media head honchos. The panel will include Sneha Khanwalkar (music director), Anushka Manchanda (singer, composer, music producer), MM Sreelekha (singer and music composer), Natania Lalwani (Indie pop musician), Hiral Viradia (sound engineer), Anwesha Dutta Gupta (singer and composer), Soumini Sridhara Paul (Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud), Sonali Singh (Talent Manager), along with Nirmika Singh (Editor, Rolling Stone) who will moderate the session. 

The second initiative of the campaign #EmpowerHERMusic consists of extensive outreach, talent hunt, and knowledge series wherein female creators will learn the know-how of creatively and technologically enhancing their art-form further helping the artists/creators to expand their creative palette. The Third leg of the campaign #CelebrateHERMUSIC will acclaim and commemorate ‘HER creation’ in the form of ‘All women music concert’, a first of its kind in India.

As per statistics from a study conducted between 2016 to 2018 by international arts, collective FEMWAV revealed the ratio of women composers and producers to male composers and producers in Bollywood was 1:80. While on the Indian indie front (between 2015-2018), the number was 1:71. The numbers are dismal on the management front too with women making up only 10% of artist managers in the industry. 

Production and music creation aren’t the only areas where there appears to be a definite lack of females. Underrepresentation is evident in the case of decision-makers, publishers, talent managers, instrumentalists, A&Rs, sound engineers, DJs, and many others related to the music industry. Thus, IPRS, Hungama Artist Aloud, and Dolby Laboratories have come together to drive a positive change and encourage more participation from women in the music industry in India.

Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS commented on this initiative, “Despite a surge in female voices heard across broad spectrums of industries, we’re still far from seeing enough contribution from female authors and composers in the Music Industry in India. Women have been under-represented for a long time in areas related to music creation and production.  

With this initiative, we hope to strike a conversation that snowballs into a much-needed change in the industry and open up avenues for women in the industry that weren’t accessible before. Through this, we hope to jointly work towards decoding and resolving prevailing issues and encourage creative and talented minds, which will enrich the cultural heritage of our country.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp