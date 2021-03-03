STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Coins help me appreciate the Indian civilisation’: Hyderabad-based data scientist cum coin collector

Data scientist by day and coin collector by night, the Hyderabad-based Giridhar Sripathi has more than 2,000 coins in his collection of various rulers, dynasties and kingdoms.

Published: 03rd March 2021 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Giridhar Sripathi

Giridhar Sripathi

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Some may like the heads in a coin, some the tails. But Giridhar Sripathi, 31, loves both sides of the coin as he is a passionate coin collector.  A data scientist at Oracle Corporation in Hyderabad, who is also pursuing a part-time PhD from NIT Jamshedpur in Artificial Intelligence, Giridhar has more than 2,000 coins in his collection of various rulers, dynasties, and kingdoms.

This Miyapur resident recalls how he started collecting coins. “During my school days, my grandmother used to talk about their days during the British period and she gifted me half-anna copper coins of East India Company and one silver rupee coin. During that time, I also read about coin collection and it was fascinating. Later on, I started collecting the coins with the pocket money I had with me, and also my parents helped me a lot and encouraged me.

History classes helped me to understand the rulers and the freedom movement.” With the coins that were gifted by his grandmother, Giridhar purchased a book about the East India Company and British India company coins. “I gradually started interacting with other numismatists across India. We used to exchange coins and also senior numismatists helped me to differentiate the fake from the genuine ones,” he adds.

Currently, Giridhar’s collection boasts of Janapadas (around 600 BCE), Middle Kingdoms: Gupta Empire (320–480 CE), Chola Empire (850–1279 CE), Early Modern period (c. 1300–1858 CE),  Delhi Sultanates, Sur dynasty ( Sher Shah Suri, Islam Shah Suri ), Vijayanagara Empire, Mughal emperors, Colonial India: Dutch India (1605 - 1825), Danish India (1620 - 1869), French India (1668 - 1954), Portuguese India (1505–1961), East India Company ( 1612–1757) and the princely States.

So where does he source his collection from? “I exchange coins if the one I have is not in my list. I also get it from exhibitions and through auctions across the country.” Explaining about Janapadas, this coin collector elaborates: “Ancient Indians were the earliest issuers of coins in the world, along with the Chinese and Lydians (from the Middle East). The first Indian coins – punch-marked coins called Puranas, Karshapanas or Pana – were minted in the 6th century BC by the Mahajanapadas (republic kingdoms) of ancient India. These included Gandhara, Kuntala, Kuru, Panchala, Shakya, Surasena and Saurashtra. “Janapadas and Mughal coins are my favorites.

The Mughal coins established their footprint in North India and less in South India. Golkonda, Haidarabad (Hyderabad), Machalipattan (Machilipatnam), Chennapattan (Chennai) are a few of the mint locations in South India and I have collected these coins. Everyone knows only about Babar (founder of Mughal dynasty), Humayun, Shah Jahan, Akbar and Aurangazeb in the Mughal dynasty. In fact, we have total 20 Mughal rulers including Jahandar Shah , Rafi ud Darajat , Shah Jahan II , Shah Jahan III, Muhammad Shah Bahadur who ruled less than a year.

No one knows about these rulers. I can proudly say that I have the silver coins of all the 20 rulers during their reign.” “Initially, my friends would think coin collecting was useless. But now they realise the importance of these coins. Coin collection is my stressbuster. On weekdays, I am occupied with my work and also with my PhD research. But on weekends, I dedicate my time completely towards my coins. This is the best way to understand our Indian civilisation,” says the coin collector who confesses that he has spent as much as Rs 30,000 on some rare coins.

Fast facts  about coins

The rarity of coins can be classified into common, scarce, rare and extremely rare.

They are graded into fine, very fine, extra fine, and uncirculated(UNC).

Coin price varies from Rs 100 and even up to lakhs. Recently a rare gold coin issued by a Mughal emperor was auctioned for Rs 56 lakh in Bengaluru.

Preserving the coin is as much as important as collecting the coin. I generally preserve the coins in albums after cleaning the coin or else the coin will be damaged.

Janapadas are the Vedic period coins on the Indian subcontinent which are really hard to collect.  They are also rare and they are most expensive too.  

Those interested can register clubs like the Numismatic Society of India and Rashtriya mudra Parishad.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Hyderabad coin collector ancient coin collection
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp