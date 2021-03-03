STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Head to Hyderabad's Birla Planetarium this month for three astro events

The Vernal Equinox, when the day equals night each 12 hours long, can be seen on March 20.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GP Birla Planetarium Observatory and Astronomical Centre, which is slowly jumping back in action after the Covid-induced lockdown, is expecting a rise in footfall this month as many astronomical events are lined up in March.

As per the skylog for the month, on Tuesday (March 2), Moon was at perigee, that is closest to the Earth during the month.

On March 5, Jupiter (Brihaspati) and Mercury (Budha) will come closer to the Earth, which will be a sight to watch in the evening. Moon will be at Apogee on March 18 — farthest from the Earth for the month.

The Vernal Equinox, when the day equals night each 12 hours long, can be seen on March 20. It also marks the beginning of the year for many communities. 

Speaking to Express, BG Sidharth, director of the BM Birla Science Centre, said, “Many visitors to the planetarium are keen on witnessing astronomical events from the observatory, so we might see an increase in footfall this month.

However, those who want to enjoy it from their home can witness some of these events from a high terrace or a hill during a clear sky.” Sidharth added.

Even months after the lockdown norms for museums and planetariums in the country were relaxed, the visitors’ footfall in these places have remained low. “Only in the last few months, we are witnessing an upward trajectory in the visitor’s footfall,” said Sidharth.

“Keeping the Covid-19 guidelines in mind, we are now running the space show at the Dome Theatre in the planetarium and have also now reopened the Planetarium Observatory, which compared to pre-covid time is seeing a 70-75 per cent recovery,” he added.

