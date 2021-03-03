Hyderabad Task Force sleuths nab three-member gang

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Task Force sleuths nabbed a three-member gang that cheated people under the pretext of exchanging US dollars with Indian currency at low exchange rates.

The Jharkhand-based gang had been offering $1 in exchange for around Rs 40. The trio, Anil ul Shaik, Shajahan Shaik and Wahab Sheik targeted businessmen in commercial areas by initially giving them a few US dollars. The victims were told that they could get $8,000 at a low exchange rate.

Later, when the victims came with rupees as per the deal, the gang members would divert their attention. They would take the Indian currency and give the victims bundles wrapped in US dollars on both sides and stuffed with cut paper pieces or soaps. Additional DCP Task Force Chakravarthy Gummi said $200, Rs 2.83 lakh and mobile phones have been seized from the three gang members.