STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad activists pen scathing letter to SA Bobde over 'marry the victim remark', want him to step down

All India Progressive Women’s Association, Human Rights Forum, and Mazdoor Kisan Sangharsh Samiti also objected to the remarks.

Published: 03rd March 2021 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo| PTI)

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several women’s rights activists and collectives in Hyderabad wrote a strongly worded letter to Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Tuesday, condemning his ‘marry the victim’ remark and urging him to step down.

On Monday, a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bobde had asked a Maharashtra government employee, who is facing charges of raping a relative when she was a minor, if he intended to marry her now. “Will you marry her?” the CJI had asked while hearing a petition against an order of the Bombay High Court, setting aside a sessions court order granting anticipatory bail to the accused.

ALSO READ | 'Are you willing to marry her': SC asks man accused of raping girl; grants him protection from arrest

“We are not forcing you to marry. Let us know if you will. Otherwise, you will say we are forcing you to marry her,” the bench had said.

Distressed by the regressive statements, over 4,000 citizens, representatives of India’s Women’s Movements, students, senior citizens, advocates and filmmakers got together and issued an open letter to the CJI demanding an apology and retraction of his remarks. Members of various collectives such as the All India Progressive Women’s Association, Human Rights Forum, and Mazdoor Kisan Sangharsh Samiti also objected to the remarks. “Propriety demands you step down without a moment’s delay,” the letter to the CJI read. 

“We the representatives of India’s Women’s Movements and progressive movements, along with concerned citizens, are appalled and outraged at the remarks made by you during the hearing in Mohit Subhash Chavan vs. The State of Maharashtra & Anr. on 1st March 2021, as reported by the media,” it read.

The letter cites a second case -- (Vinay Pratap Singh vs The State of UP), also reported in the media -- where the CJI has said: “If a couple is living together as man and wife, the husband may be a brutal man. But can you call the act of sexual intercourse between a lawfully wedded man and wife as rape?” 

Criticising the comment, the letter stated that it not only legitimises any kind of sexual, physical and mental violence by the husband, but also normalises the torture that Indian women have been facing within marriages for years without any legal recourse. The letter states, “From the towering heights of the post of CJI, it sends the message to other courts, judges, police and all law enforcing agencies that justice is not a constitutional right of women in India.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SA Bobde Hyderabad
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp