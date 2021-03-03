Hyderabad's Gandhi hospital felicitates nearly 70 people for exemplary work during COVID crisis

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Revealing that the circumstances were indeed tough for Telangana, Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, Dr Raja Rao shared that there was a night back on June 29, 2020, when hospital beds were filled completely, but Covid-19 patients kept coming in by the hour.

To share the achievements and struggles of the 3,000 plus staff, the nodal hospital Covid-19 treatment held a special felicitation ceremony to commemorate completion of one year of fighting the pandemic. “On March 2, we had the index patient, who had flown in from Dubai, and since that day every individual in the hospital has shown immense courage and grit, keeping aside their fears of the unknown virus,” said Dr Raja Rao.

He recounted how difficult the situation had become when the pandemic peaked between the months of June and August. “I still remember how the beds in the hospital were full and at 11 pm, I called the Health Minister Eatala Rajender and asked what should be done. The Minister was always accessible and provided immense support. Within the next three hours all arrangements were made to control the situation,” he recounted.

Stating further that the virus brought out both the inhumane and humane side, the doctor highlighted that the 600-bed ICU gave a glimpse into what the virus could do to human relations. “We witnessed some of the most painful stories. Families refusing to claim the bodies, families leaving elderly affected with Covid in old age homes, however, our staff from Class IV to Nursing staff to doctors to students, all have been pillars of support to the patients,” he added. The hospital officials along with Health Minister felicitated nearly 70 individuals.