STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's Gandhi hospital felicitates nearly 70 people for exemplary work during COVID crisis

To share the achievements, struggles of the 3,000 plus staff, the nodal hospital Covid-19 treatment held a special felicitation ceremony to commemorate completion of one year of fighting the pandemic.

Published: 03rd March 2021 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Gandhi Hospital, coronavirus ward

A patient's attender seen wearing a mask outside the Coronavirus screening ward at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Revealing that the circumstances were indeed tough for Telangana, Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, Dr Raja Rao shared that there was a night back on June 29, 2020, when hospital beds were filled completely, but Covid-19 patients kept coming in by the hour.

To share the achievements and struggles of the 3,000 plus staff, the nodal hospital Covid-19 treatment held a special felicitation ceremony to commemorate completion of one year of fighting the pandemic. “On March 2, we had the index patient, who had flown in from Dubai, and since that day every individual in the hospital has shown immense courage and grit, keeping aside their fears of the unknown virus,” said Dr Raja Rao.

He recounted how difficult the situation had become when the pandemic peaked between the months of  June and August. “I still remember how the beds in the hospital were full and at 11 pm, I called the Health Minister Eatala Rajender and asked what should be done. The Minister was always accessible and provided immense support. Within the next three hours all arrangements were made to control the situation,” he recounted.

Stating further that the virus brought out both the inhumane and humane side, the doctor highlighted that the 600-bed ICU gave a glimpse into what the virus could do to human relations. “We witnessed some of the most painful stories. Families refusing to claim the bodies, families leaving elderly affected with Covid in old age homes, however, our staff from Class IV to Nursing staff to doctors to students, all have been pillars of support to the patients,” he added. The hospital officials along with Health Minister felicitated nearly 70 individuals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gandhi Hospital Hyderabad COVID 19
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp