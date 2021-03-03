'Jealous' woman pushes 3-year-old nephew off terrace in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A three-year-old child Mohd Nomanuddin was killed by his aunt at Bhavani Nagar of Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Nomanuddin’s aunt Ayesha Banu, who does not have children, was jealous of the affection her husband Mohd Sujauddin showered on Nomanuddin. She threw her nephew down from the second floor of a building.

Bhavani Nagar police have registered a murder case against Ayesha Banu. Police said Mohd Ehteshamuddin had been residing at Edi Bazar along with his wife Asma Siddiqua and their child Nomanuddin. His younger brother Sujauddin and his wife Ayesha lived in the same building. The couple have no children.

On Tuesday morning, Ayesha took the boy to the terrace of the building. Even as their niece and neighbours looked on, she threw the child down. Hearing the cries of the onlookers, Nomanuddin’s parents rushed down and found their child in a pool of blood. They rushed the child to a private hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.