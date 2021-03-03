STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR doesn’t care about Old City: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Not a single project had been launched in the Old City after TRS came to power, Uttam said. He wondered why KCR was acting as if the Old City was not part of the state.

N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other party leaders greet people outside the Mahankali temple at Lal Darwaza, ahead of the upcoming MLC elections, in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress has alleged that State and Central government are competing with each other to betray unemployed youth by giving false data on jobs. The Opposition party also accused the TRS government in the State and BJP government at the Centre of completely neglecting Hyderabad, especially the Old City during the last seven years.

Addressing a meeting as part of Graduates’ MLC election campaign for their Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar contestant G Chinna Reddy in the Old City and TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had never visited Old City personally nor conducted a review to resolve issues being faced by its residents. Uttam sought to remind voters about KCR’s promise to develop it like Istanbul.

Not a single project had been launched in the Old City after TRS came to power, Uttam said. He wondered why KCR was acting as if the Old City was not part of the state. Congress Legislative Party leader (CLP) Bhatti Vikramarka demanded that both the ruling parties come for an open debate on the employment provided. 

Before coming to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to utilise the services of citizens below 35 years of age. KCR had promised a job for every household and unemployment allowance but failed to implement it. Both leaders had forgotten their promises, he said. 

