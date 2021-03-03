Lakshmi Manchu cycles 100 km for charity

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Actress, producer and humanitarian, Lakshmi Manchu pedalled her maiden 100 km on a bicycle from Infinity Para-sports Academy and Rehab Centre, Rasoolpura to Toopran and back, to raise funds for para-athletes at Aditya Mehta Foundation (AMF).

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary IT, flagged off the ride at 5 am at the Infinity Para-sports Academy and Rehab Center, Begumpet. Lakshmi Manchu concluded the ride at the same venue around 11.30 am and got a momentous and rousing welcome from the para-athletes at AMF.

She was joined in the ride by the Indian para-cycling team and few other cyclists. AMF is a non-profit organisation.