30.3% of women enjoyed time with family in pandemic

Spending more time with family came closely behind with 30.3% of respondents enjoying increased time with their families.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With International Women’s Day just around the corner, JobsForHer, a career platform for women, conducted a survey with 3,200 women on remote working norm, upskilling and the future of work to understand their expectations and preferences.

When asked how remote working has positively impacted their work, the survey revealed that out of 3,127 respondents, 30.4%, said that they spent fewer hours commuting to work which allowed them to focus more on their work. Spending more time with family came closely behind with 30.3% of respondents enjoying increased time with their families.

Besides these, 20.4% of respondents said that remote working opened up several new opportunities across cities while 18.9% of them said that working from home has enabled them to save money. Among other noteworthy assessments, the survey also gathered data on respondents who were most likely to undertake any career development/upskilling courses.

The website noted that out of 916 respondents, 20.4% of them said that they were most likely to enroll themselves in career development courses while 79.6% were likely to consider undertaking such courses. Furthermore, the platform also surveyed respondents on the future of work and witnessed that 68.5% of 3185 respondents anticipated that they would be returning to normal work in an office in 2021 while 31.5% of them expected to continue working from home this year.

Speaking about the survey results, Neha Bagaria, founderof JobsForHer said, “The survey was aimed at analysing the preferences and anticipations of women in the workforce. More and more women are now aspiring to climb the professional ladder and progress to leadership roles.”

