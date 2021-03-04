ACB arrests education officer for taking bribe

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials, on Wednesday, arrested a senior officer at the Directorate of School Education located at Saifabad for accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 in lieu of an official favour.

The accused officer, B Srinivas, an assistant director in the ‘Private Schools Permission’ section was caught red-handed by the ACB while accepting the bribe amount from Neelam Sanjeev Rao, the manager of a private school for processing the file for upgradation of the school’s classes from VIII to X.

The cash was seized and the accused officer was produced in court for judicial remand.