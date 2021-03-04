Hyderabad startup raises USD 2 million

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Outlay, a Hyderabad-based startup, announced on Wednesday that it has raised $2 million investment from global investor Sequoia Capital.

Outplay’s customers are mostly from the IT, computer software, marketing sector from North America and Europe. The startup integrates several channels such as social media and so on to reach potential customers.

The Telangana State Innovation Cell congratulated the startup saying, “ Congratulations to Hyderabad-based startup #Outplay, a Sales Engagement Platform for raising $2 Million from Sequoia Capital India’s Surge.“