STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

‘I attracted highest number of members during the pandemic’

As the world shifted online, this entrepreneur had to rely on her ingenuity to devise new ways to keep the members hooked. 

Published: 04th March 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Usharani

Usharani

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The pandemic year has been a tough one for people for different reasons. For Usharani Manne, who became the chairperson of FICCI Flo last year, the challenge was to retain member subscriptions, and also attract new members. As the world shifted online, this entrepreneur had to rely on her ingenuity to devise new ways to keep the members hooked. 

“In the pre-pandemic world, there used to be many opportunities for members to network and interact at various plush locations in the city. With all these activities coming to a halt, members started questioning the need to pay subscription fees for virtual events. Another challenge that I faced was learning to organise programmes online. It was a technological challenge, and I am proud to say I could sail through it in no time,” said Usharani, who is the founder-director of Polmon Instruments.  

Her long entrepreneurial journey has taught her to take up challenges head-on. In order to sustain the interests of the members, she made sure that there was at least one online event every week which could impart training and skills to the members.  “I brought in eminent speakers who could share their pandemic experiences with all of us. I approached premier institutions in Hyderabad and signed MoUs with them to conduct workshops.

We focused on startups to learn how they were keeping themselves afloat in such a challenging time,” she added. As part of these initiatives, IIIT held a boot camp for FICCI members. They held a one-month mentoring programme in which the members could pitch in their business ideas. In collaboration with IIT-Hyderabad, they held a two-day workshop in which fashion experts talked about how they were practising sustainable fashion practices by using technology developed by IIT.

The virtual platform made it possible for a fashion designer from Africa share her experiences. As a result of her endeavours, the pandemic year saw the highest number of subscriptions and new members in the history of the organisation. “My vision is ‘live empowered’. The year was a challenging one, but it helped me grow as a businesswoman and person,” said Usharani.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Usharani Manne
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp