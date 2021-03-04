Illegal cigarettes, gold, bullet in bag keep Hyderabad airport officials busy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Wednesday was a hectic day for officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) as five persons were detained for various offences throughout the day. In the first case, customs officials detained a passenger at the airport who had arrived from Dubai with 150 packets of illegal foreign cigarettes. According to sources, the passenger Ahmed Hameed arrived on Wednesday morning with a huge luggage. During the checks, officials found banned foreign cigarettes in his luggage. Upon questioning, Hameed said that the contraband was given to him by unknown persons and he was told to deliver them to some other persons at the airport.

In the second case, two women from Dubai were detained by Custom officials for illegally carrying gold paste worth Rs 50 lakh. During the checks, officials found gold paste wrapped in a polythene cover under the passengers’ clothes. Initially, the passengers denied possessing any illegal goods but the suspicious officials checked the passengers’ luggage and found the gold paste. Officials have seized the gold paste.

In the last case, a couple from Andhra Pradesh was detained by Immigration officials after a bullet was found in their luggage. The couple was going to the US when officials detained them during the regular checks. Later, the couple was handed over to police. It was revealed that the couple did possess a licensed weapon and forgot one of the bullets in their luggage. They belong to Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh.

