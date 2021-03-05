STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

All that glitters: Four, including RMP, held in crimes involving ‘gold’ biscuits

The main accused had duped a man by promising to unearth gold biscuits through ‘black magic’ in exchange for Rs 5 lakh.

Published: 05th March 2021 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Gold Biscuits

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police arrested four people on Thursday and busted a racket of selling gold-coated brass biscuits under the guise that they are made of gold. The police seized 11 fake gold biscuits weighing 5.85 kg and Rs 8 lakh cash from the arrested accused.

The main accused had duped a man by promising to unearth gold biscuits through ‘black magic’ in exchange for Rs 5 lakh.

Interestingly, after being duped, the victim joined forces with the accused and started cheating other people under the guise of selling them gold biscuits at low prices.

The racket came to light after a man, who was duped by the gang into buying the fake gold biscuits, approached the police.

According to the police, the mother of one of the accused, Mirza Abbas Ali Sajjad, had recently told him of a dream she had of a hidden treasure. She told him that if there isn’t a treasure, she will die.

Sajjad then contacted Syed Dasthagiri Ahmed, a rural medical practitioner, notorious for claiming to perform black magic, through the other accused Abdul Faheem, Shaik Hafeez and Ali Akber Tayyabi. 

Ahmed assured Sajjad that he will unearth the treasure and demanded Rs 5 lakh. Sajjad paid him Rs 3 lakh and promised to pay the remaining amount after getting the treasure. 

On the day of puja, Ahmed dug a pit in Sajjad’s house, placed gold-coated brass biscuits that were wrapped in a cloth when the latter was not looking, and then covered the biscuits with soil.

While performing the puja, Ahmed unearthed the biscuits and told Sajjad’s family to not unwrap the biscuits until further instructions. Ahmed said if they unwrap the biscuits, they might even die.

However, Sajjad unwrapped the biscuits and found that they were not made of gold. When he had questioned Ahmed, the latter replied that since they opened the cloth before the stipulated time, the gold has turned into brass.

After learning he was cheated, Sajjad joined Ahmed and started cheating gullible people under the guise of selling gold biscuits at low prices. 

Victim joins forces with accused

After being duped, the victim, Mirza Abbas Ali Sajjad, joined forces with the accused and started cheating other people by selling them fake gold

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fake gold biscuits Cyberabad crime Hyderabad crime
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp