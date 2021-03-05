Arrested education officer used to often take bribes: ACB

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has intensified its investigation in the graft case of involving a senior officer of the School Education Department (SED).

ACB officials had arrested B Srinivas on Wednesday for accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 in lieu of an official favour.

The agency, in its probe, found that the accused used to often take bribes.

The agency officials have questioned the SED staff and collected details in connection with Srinivas’ illegal activities. A statement of complainant was recorded regarding the bribery activities.

Srinivas worked as an assistant director in the ‘Private Schools Permission’ section and was caught red-handed by the ACB while accepting the bribe from Neelam Sanjeev Rao, the manager of a private school for processing the file for up-gradation of the school’s Classes from VIII to X.