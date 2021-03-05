Chemical waste heap catches fire in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chemical substances that were illegally dumped near Sathamrai in Shamshabad caught fire on Thursday.

Locals said that this was the second such incident in recent times. The fire was massive, but as it broke out in an open area, no casualties were reported.

Panic prevailed for some time as thick smoke blanketed the area. It was the locals who doused the flames. They said that an unknown pharma company had been illegally dumping hazardous material near their houses.