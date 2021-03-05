GHMC gets dressing down over illegal constructions, HC says civic body has 'lost control'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday took the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to task for failing to check the illegal constructions sprouting across the city.

“The GHMC officials have allowed illegal constructions to take place right under their nose. Such activities have to be stopped,” it said.

It also directed all the six zonal commissioners to file a detailed report on the number of identified illegal constructions in every zone, the notices issued and the action taken against officials and those prosecuted. It said reasons have to be given for failing to file vacate stay petitions before courts.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed this order in two PILs.

GHMC has lost control over illegal constructions: HC

Meanwhile, the High Court on Thursday lashed out the GHMC, saying it has lost control of the rampant illegal constructions coming up across Hyderabad.

A division bench said this while hearing the petitions filed by G Nageswar Rao and G Praveen Kumar, who sought to demolish structures raised illegally at Kukatpally and Pedda Ambedpet mandals, respectively, in Rangareddy district.

They also sought direction to the State government to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the GHMC officials concerned for their lax attitude towards illegal and unauthorised constructions.

Earlier, the court had directed the GHMC to file a reply affidavit on whether it plans to take penal action against the officers and staff for lack of supervisory control over the domain of territorial jurisdiction under their command in terms of the statutory provisions which give them the right and power to control all such activities relating to construction in the GHMC limits.

Replying to a query from the bench, special counsel of Telangana Harender Pershad submitted that the civic body will file a detailed counter-affidavit on the issue.

Not satisfied with the reply, the bench said the officials have lost control over the said illegal constructions. Heads in the zones concerned will roll if no action is taken against such illegal activities, the court warned and posted the matter to April 15.