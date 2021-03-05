Three arrested for mugging man in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amberpet police arrested three persons for allegedly mugging a man of his mobile phone at Durga Nagar on Thursday.

According to police, the accused used to often target people passing through the area and rob their mobile phone.

On Thursday, the complainant Shravan was walking towards Durga Nagar in Amberpet when accused accosted him and demanded his mobile phone and money.

When the complainant resisted, the accused assaulted him hands and snatched his mobile phone.

Based of the victim’s complaint, the police arrested Syed Mujahid, (21), Mohammed Sameer (22), and Mohd Nawaz (19).