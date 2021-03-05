University of Hyderabad shines in QS world subject ranking

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: University of Hyderabad (UoH) fared well in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) University Subject Rankings-2021 announced on Thursday by Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Minister of Education.

UoH’s Department of English made an extraordinary comeback in subject rankings, storming into the global top 300 in QS: it is now in the 251-300 ranks, and is the top-ranked subject in UoH. Chemistry is in the 351-400 ranks. Closely following them are the Life Sciences at 501-550 and Physics at 551-600.

UoH also featured in the ranking in 29 subjects, out of 51 narrow subjects under five broad subject areas, including Arts & Humanities, Engineering & Technology, Life Sciences & Medicine, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences & Management.

As an Institute of Eminence, the University is mandated to move into the world top 500 of the World University Rankings. Two disciplines from UoH have already made it to the top 500, with two others in the top 600, the varsity said in a press release on Thursday.