Hyderabad thief who stole gold tiffin box goes on door-banging spree

HYDERABAD: Mohd Ghouse Pasha, who was convicted in the case of sensational heist at Nizam’s museum in Hyderabad in September 2018, unleashed a wave of panic in Chintalmet of Rajendranagar in the wee hours of Friday.

Pasha went on a rampage knocking on doors of houses, while residents were fast asleep. He also damaged an auto-rickshaw parked outside one of the houses.

Cyberabad police say Pasha is an alcoholic and a ganja addict and suspect he was inebriated at the time of the incident. K Kanakaiah, Inspector, Rajendranagar police station said that they have registered a case against Ghouse. “We will arrest him and produce him before court,” he said.

Around 3.30 am on Friday, residents of Chintalmet area woke up to loud noises of people shouting and a person going around houses knocking doors. Anxious residents immediately rushed out to discover that it was Pasha who was causing the nuisance. They informed police, who rushed to the spot and took him into custody.

In September 2018, Pasha and a relative of his, Mohd Mubeen, stole artefacts including a diamond-studded three-tier golden tiffin box, gold cup and saucer as well as spoons from the Nizam’s museum. They were nabbed at a Mumbai star hotel and the property was recovered intact. The case was put to trial and the court sentenced them to two years of jail. They were released from prison during December, 2020.

