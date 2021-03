By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There will be interruptions to water supply on March 8 (Monday) from 10 am to 4 pm.

The areas where there will be short supplies include Santhosh Nagar, Vinay Nagar, Saidabad, Asmangadh, Yakutpura, Mahboob Mansion, Narayanguda, Boggulakunta, Adikmet, Shivam, Chilkalguda, Riayasathnagar, Aliabad, Miralam, B N Reddy Nagar, Autonagar, Vanasthalipuram, Maruthinagar, Elugutta, Habsiguda, Nacharam, Boduppal, Tarnaka, Lalapet, Marredpally, Cantonment, MES, Prakahnagar, and Mekalamandi.