‘Best Sarpanch’ who took fixed mamools

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Manneguda Sarpanch Chellapuram Vinod Goud was honoured with the Best Sarpanch Award for collecting property taxes and keeping his village clean. However, greed soon caught up with him and he began demanding bribes to get back the money he spent for his election.

Vinod Goud was arrested by ACB officials on Friday for taking a bribe of Rs 13 lakh from complainant Mohammed Sajid Basha of Mallepally. Sources now reveal that the “best sarpanch” had fixed rates for his services to the needy. Lest he be seen as corrupt, he would assure the applicant that the money would be put to good use in the next elections.

A day after arresting Goud, the ACB has initiated a probe in connection with his illegal activities. They questioned Manneguda Panchayat office staff and collected records in connection with the works done since the last few years.

The agency is also collecting information about the sarpanch’s illegal assets, and is keen on questioning contractors who are likely to have offered commissions to him.