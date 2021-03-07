First-of-its-kind transgender desk launched

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The world’s first-ever help desk for the transgender community, set up by the Cyberabad police in collaboration with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council and Prajwala Foundation, was inaugurated at Gachibowli Police Station on Saturday.

“The idea of setting up a transgender help desk was pitched by the members of the community. Therefore, the entire credit for this initiative must go to the community itself,” said Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar during the inaugural ceremony, which saw the participation of over 200 transpersons.