Fuel hike: App-based cab drivers to hold protest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The hike in fuel prices has continued to hit drivers working for various cab aggregators in the city. As a means of protest, the Telangana State Taxi and Drivers JAC has decided to hold a black flag rally for three days next week. Stating that there is an urgent need to revise the minimum fare from Rs 17/km to Rs 22/km, they urged the government to intervene and resolve the matter.

“We will organise a black flag rally from March 8-10. With petrol and diesel prices on the rise, our main demand is to increase the minimum fare per kilometre to Rs 22. We are also demanding that a meter policy be enforced for cabs,” said Shaikh Salauddin, chairperson of the JAC.

The JAC has also demanded that taxi aggregators put up a 3 km pickup radius for drivers so that their empty rides to pick up a passenger will be reduced. Earlier, the JAC had staged a dharna at Indira Park in February, demanding that Ola, Uber and bike aggregators like Rapido increase the base fare and extend more benefits to employees.