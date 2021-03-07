STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jobs, pay hike & ITIR moot points in campaign

The opposition parties have claimed that defeating the TRS would force the State government to release a recruitment notification and better PRC for employees.

Published: 07th March 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Graduate MLC Candidate from Congress party Ramulu Naik during campaign tour. (Photo | EPS)

By B Kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The TRS, BJP and Congress have based their poll campaigns around the key issues of the Information Technology and Investment Region (ITIR) project, unemployment rate, jobs provided by the State government and the Pay Revision Commission (PRC). Right from mudslinging each other to making their candidates highlight the issues in their campaigns, the three mainstream parties are leaving no stone unturned to put their opponents down and woo voters.  

ITIR project
While, the TRS has been blaming the BJP-led Central government for shelving the ITIR project, the latter’s State unit has accused the KCR government of “negligence” for the same. The two parties had even written letters to each other (the TRS to the Centre and the BJP to the State government) over reinstating the ITIR or a similar project. 

Terming the blame game a “political drama” to woo voters, the Congress has been slamming the State and Centre for its “misrule” in delivering injustice to the people of Telangana. It has also accused the TRS of seeking votes by using former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s daughter Surabhi Vani Devi, who is contesting from the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar Graduates’ MLC seat.

Employment, PRC
The opposition parties have claimed that defeating the TRS would force the State government to release a recruitment notification and better PRC for employees. With employment being the main criterion to attract voters, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy has focused on the rising unemployment rate in the State and country after the TRS and BJP came to power. At every meeting, he stresses that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to create two crore jobs every year, but his “wrong policies” have resulted in job loss.The Congress has played the social justice card by giving the party ticket to S Ramulu Naik, who is from the Scheduled Tribes (ST) community.

Bandi’s Hindutva pitch
On the other hand, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has been trying to win the trust of Hindu voters by reiterating that the BJP’s Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam contestant, G Premender Reddy, has sent karsevaks to Ayodhya.

