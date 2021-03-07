STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Makeover on the cards for Sardar Mahal, Nampally Sarai 

 Two heritage structures in the city, Sardar Mahal near Charminar and Nampally Sarai, which have been lying neglected for a long time, will soon be renovated to their original glory.

Sardar Mahal

Sardar Mahal (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two heritage structures in the city, Sardar Mahal near Charminar and Nampally Sarai, which have been lying neglected for a long time, will soon be renovated to their original glory.Principal Secretary for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Arvind Kumar, along with GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and GHMC Chief City Planner S Devender Reddy, inspected the two heritage structures on Saturday.

Arvind Kumar, in a tweet on Saturday, mentioned that the government is finalising the restoration and renovation work for Sardar Mahal. “Exciting plans are in place for its revival along with Nampally Sarai by GHMC. These will add further to the value and character of Hyderabad,” he tweeted.

The building will be restored to its original shape by undertaking minor repairs, and the open space available in the premises will be developed as a Tourist Facilitation Centre. After restoration work is completed, tourists visiting Charminar will be able to enjoy cultural programmes at the structure. The dilapidated Nampally Sarai near Nampally railway station will also be restored.

