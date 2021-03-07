Man held for duping businessmen in KTR’s name

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Ranji player Budumuru Nagaraju, who cheated a number of businessmen to the tune of nearly Rs 40 lakh by posing as the personal secretary of IT Minister KT Rama Rao, was arrested by the Hyderabad police on Saturday. The police also seized Rs 10 lakh in cash from him. The 25-year-old accused is a resident of Yavvaripet village in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. According to Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar, Nagaraju was in the habit of targeting corporate companies, hospitals, realtors, and educational institutions. He used to make phone calls to them by introducing himself as Bandari Thirupathi, the personal secretary of KT Rama Rao.

He would tell them that the Minister was going to be sworn in as the chief minister of the State at LB Nagar Stadium and sought money for erecting hoardings and releasing advertisements to the print and electronic media for the programme.The Commissioner stated that Nagaraju is presently involved in nine other cases pertaining to the police stations of Banjara Hills, Osmania University, Sanath Nagar, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Kukatpally, and Bachupally.

Nagaraju, an MBA graduate, represented Andhra Pradesh in Ranji Trophy matches from 2014-2016. He got habituated to a luxurious lifestyle that resulted from securing sponsorships. As he was no longer active in cricket, he hatched a plan to target corporate companies for sustaining a lavish lifestyle, said the police.

He has been involved in criminal activities since 2018. Jailed in 10 cases across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he did not mend his ways upon being released on bail and continued with his cheating plan.

After receiving complaints against him, the North Zone team of the Commissioner’s Task Force laid a trap for him and finally nabbed him on Saturday.