Our gun is silent now but watch out, warns KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday compared his party to a gun hanging on the wall. “The gun hanging on the wall is silent. When the time comes, the gun’s value will be known to all,” Rama Rao said, advising Opposition parties to refrain from mistaking Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s silence and that of the State’s youth as a sign of weakness.

He was speaking at a meeting with the students wing of the TRS at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday. “Some leaders make remarks against the CM without giving due respect to the senior leader. They don’t even respect his age. KCR has been silent all these days. If we take the gun hanging on the wall and start using it, everyone will know the power of the gun,” Rama Rao said.

“Do not mistake our silence as a sign of weakness,” Rama Rao warned Opposition leaders. “All buffoons, speaking indiscriminately about the Chief Minister, will be taught a lesson at an appropriate time along with principal and interest,” the IT Minister thundered.

Recalling the injustice rendered to Telangana by the Central government, Rama Rao wondered why anyone should vote for the BJP. “When we talk about jobs provided in the State, BJP leaders talk about pakodis. Even if there’s a vendor selling pakodis on the roadside, BJP will take credit for the same,” the TRS working president taunted. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks a lot, but his actions are like pakodis. Baat karodo mein .. kaam pakodi mein), Rama Rao remarked.

