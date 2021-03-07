STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

MLC polls: Pink party on an obstacle course 

It is do or die for the ruling TRS in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Legislative Council Graduates’ constituency.

Published: 07th March 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Palla Rajeshwar Reddy

Palla Rajeswara Reddy meets CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  It is do or die for the ruling TRS in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Legislative Council Graduates’ constituency. As sitting MLC and senior TRS leader Palla Rajeshwar Reddy seeks re-election to the segment, several candidates, including Telangana Jana Samithi founder Prof M Kodandaram, BJP’s G Premender Reddy and Independents, like B Jaya Saradhi Reddy, are trying to wrest the seat from the TRS. The pink party, which lost to the BJP in the Dubbaka Assembly bypoll, also tasted the wrath of the voters in the recent GHMC polls.

It is, therefore, a matter of prestige for the party to prove its might in the hinterland of Telangana. The Graduates’ seat was once dominated by Left parties. Several employees, teachers and unemployed youth have allegiance to the Left even today. Palla Rajeshwar Reddy is facing rough weather here, as he has not visited the segment frequently in the last six years, and also got permission for his university in the private sector.

The Opposition candidates are exposing these alleged failures of the ruling party candidate. Sensing that there was a strong anti-establishment wave in the segment, journalist-turned politician B Jaya Saradhi Reddy, the Left-sponsored candidate, launched his campaign two months before the election notification. He has already met over half of the voters in the segment.

However, with too many Opposition candidates, including Congress’ Ramulu Naik, the anti-TRS vote may get split. In the previous polls, the percentage of votes polled did not cross 40 per cent in the State. If the Opposition candidates are able to bring more number of voters to the polling booths, the result may turn in their favour. But the advantage of the ruling party candidate is that several Ministers are campaigning for him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Graduate MLC polls TRS Palla Rajeshwar Reddy
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This Chandigarh cop does her weekend duty with baby in hand
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp