None can stop us from renaming Hyderabad: BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao said Hyderabad’s name will be changed to Bhagyanagar very soon as awareness was being created among the people. Speaking at the ‘Digital Hindu Conclave’ organised by Bharat Niti at Visvesvaraya Bhavan in the city on Sunday, Rao, the leader, amid cheers from supporters, said nobody could stop the renaming from being carried out.

He said the principle behind the move was not just a transformation of the name but the ideology too. Delivering the keynote address, Rao said the shifting of power in India was smooth when compared to any other country.

“Many of the country’s people and intellectuals had expressed apprehensions about the successful working of democracy in India. The people of this country proved them wrong as India is the only model of democracy in the whole world,” he said.