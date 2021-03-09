STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fake charity group using Sonu Sood’s name to scam people, warn Cyberabad police

The fraudster then collected money from the victim under the pretext of registration fees.

Published: 09th March 2021 09:13 AM

Police, Crime

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad  police have warned the citizens to be wary of a gang that is claiming to work at a charity foundation run by actor Sonu Sood and looting people in distress by pretending to help them.
According to the police, the fraudsters, impersonating as employees of a charity foundation run by Sood, have posted their contact numbers on social media platforms. In one such case, the victim searched for Sood’s contact details on the Internet and found the number posted by the fraudsters.

When the victim called on the number, one of the fraudsters heard the victim’s grievance and even shared a fake identity card, with the name Pankaj Singh Bhadauria on it. When the victim asked for help with Rs 10,000, the fraudster asked for the former’s family details, Aadhaar card number and bank account details. A few days later, he informed the victim that Sood had enquired about the victim’s family and agreed to help with Rs 50,000.

The fraudster then collected money from the victim under the pretext of registration fees. The victim was further informed that the help amount was increased to Rs 3.60 lakh and was instructed to pay more money towards various charges. In this manner, the victim ended up paying a total of Rs 60,000. When the fraudster demanded more money for releasing the financial aid, the victim realised that he was being cheated and then approached police. The police have asked citizens to be wary of such fraudsters.

TAGS
Cyberabad Sonu Sood Fake charity groups
Comments

