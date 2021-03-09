Govt to rope in start-ups to solve issues in Telangana's agriculture sector

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE State government in-principle has decided to utilise the services of the start-ups to overcome the present problems in the agriculture sector such as Minimum Support Price (MSP) and others. As many as six start-ups made a presentation on the agriculture sector to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at the BRKR Bhavan on Monday.

The State government has decided to utilise the services of the start-ups, as the total cropped area increased to 2.11 crore acres from 1.31 crore acres. The paddy cultivation in the present Rabi season was the highest in the country and it stood at 51 lakh acres. “The start-ups will play a key role in developing the agriculture sector in the State,” the Chief Secretary said.