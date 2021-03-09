How to save 15 per cent on OPD bills

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: During these tough times of the pandemic the need for a proper health care financial management. That’s how Affordplan, a financial solutions platform that aims to make healthcare more affordable through technology-led innovation. It was launched to make healthcare more accessible to people. They have recently launched in Hyderabad with the Aster Prime Hospital and Ramyaand Vivekananda hospital to name a few. Aditya Sharma, the COO of the organisation talks more about it:

What difference does Affordplan aim to make in the lives of the customers?

We started it to offer affordable and accessible high-quality healthcare for all. The fintech company was set up with the objective of making healthcare affordable and to reduce the financial burden of patients. A vast majority of Indian patients are being forced to choose between their treatment and other household expenses, putting their health in the backseat. This includes OPD, expensive lab tests and recurring medicines. The Affordplan Swasth platform is meant to provide respite from the high healthcare costs by extending financial benefits and customised hospital offers. It helps patients choose better quality medical care instead of compromising by putting off treatment or being pushed into debt.

How does it help bridge the gap between patients and hospitals and drive cost savings for customers?

We have partnered with hospitals to help them reach more families in financial distress. The patients get access to a YES BANK-backed prepaid card and digital wallet upon signing up for Swasth. Payments made through Swasth towards doctor visits, lab tests, diagnostics, as well as medicine purchases, earn the patients cost savings that are put back in the Swasth wallet to use in subsequent medical purchases. This single payment platform also allows patients to create goal-based IPD plans for elective treatment, allowing them to pay in smaller instalments ahead of their treatment while earning additional financial savings on their treatment cost.

Hyderabad is densely populated with clusters of low and mid-income groups that will benefit from increased access to healthcare through Swasth. It is also a city known for its cutting-edge healthcare and a high number of mid to large-sized hospitals, attracting medical migrants from across the country. We launched a co-branded healthcare savings card for Hyderabad residents to bring home the promise of good healthcare for all. It is equipped with a chip-enabled card, digital wallet, goal-based savings, loans, and insurance.

We have also included complimentary accidental insurance for emergency procedures, medical loans at zero per cent interest for elective procedures, financial benefits in the form of instant cashback and exclusive hospital offers and exclusive discounts for all the patients accessed to Swasth health card. Affordplan Swasth allows a patient to save up to 15% on their out of pocket expenses at the OPD visits including doctor consultation, lab tests and medicine purchases. Hospitals are able to help create better patient journeys with Swasth in the form of tailored offers on preventive check-ups, ongoing treatments.