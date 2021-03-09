Man shoots at wife, children in Hyderabad's Old City

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/MEDAK/MAHABUBABAD: The festive spirit of International Women’s Day was marred by three heart-wrenching incidents in Telangana on Monday. In the Old City of Hyderabad, a businessman opened fire at his own family members following an argument, leaving his wife and children injured.

According to police, Syed Habeeb Hashmi, after an argument with his wife, took out his revolver and shot three rounds of bullets at his wife and children at their residence in Bilal Nagar of Kalapathar police limits.

Though the women and children suffered injuries, their condition is said to stable. Police, who found some bullets in the ceiling, booked Syed under the Arms Act and seized the weapon.In Gadipeddapur village of Alladurg mandal in Medak district, a man poured petrol on a 43-year-old tribal woman and set her ablaze. She reportedly ran through the village asking for help before collapsing, ironically, near the statues of Dr BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi.

The woman who suffered 70 per cent burns is now battling for her life at Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad. In another incident, a newborn girl was found in a clump of bushes in Burgupahad of Dornakal mandal in Mahabubabad. However, timely intervention of locals saved the baby’s life and she is now being treated at the Dornakal Government Hospital.

In the Medak incident, Alladurg Sub-Inspector A Mohan Reddy said that the perpetrator who burnt the tribal woman had been identified as Putnala Sadat of Gadipeddapur village. The tribal woman, belonging to Malkapur thanda of Tekmal mandal, went to Jogipet Market at around 12 pm on Sunday and did not return home till late in the night.

The woman and the accused, who is known to her, consumed toddy at a shop in Gadipeddapur village. After they left the toddy shop, the tribal woman sought a loan of Rs 10,000 from the accused. She had asked for the loan earlier too. Angry at the tribal woman asking for money, the accused who was in an inebriated condition, brought petrol, poured it on the woman and burnt her.

The incident occurred in the wee hours on Monday, around 4 am. After that, the woman ran through the village asking for help and collapsed at the village centre. She suffered severe burns on her face, hands and other parts of the body. As the locals heard the commotion, some of them covered the woman with clothes and alerted the police. The woman was shifted to the Sangareddy Government Hospital and later to the Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad.

The police are probing if some others were also involved in the incident. Telangana Women Development and Child Welfare Commissioner D Divya said that the department will be taking appropriate measures. The tribal woman has suffered 70 per cent burns and is in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, in Burgupahad, a newborn baby girl was found in bushes, according to Dornakal SI V Bhadri Naik.

It is suspected that the family of the baby must have left the infant in the bushes and fled. The baby’s parents are yet to be traced but the police believe the baby was born in Dornakal mandal.

The villagers heard the infant’s cries and they found the baby in the bushes. They alerted the police, who informed Childline Organisation, which in turn rushed the baby to Dornakal Government Hospital.