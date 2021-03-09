Silence zone: SR Nagar to Maitrivanam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar to Maitrivanam in Ameerpet, a busy commercial hub with heavy traffic movement and one of the noisiest zone in the city would soon be declared a ‘Silence Zone’. This is a pilot project on part of the Traffic Police to address the issue of high decibels and provide relief to the public. The matter will be discussed by the Zonal Commissioner, Khairatabad on Wednesday.

Between these two stretches, the GHMC in coordination with Traffic Police would install ‘No Honking’ signages.As per the standards, the decibel level in silence zones should not exceed 50 dB during the day and 40 dB at night. Sound levels on this stretch vary from 60 dB to 70 dB during the day and from 50 dB to 70 dB at night.