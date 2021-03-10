STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Bizman held for shooting at wife, son over property tiff

An argument broke out between them over this on Monday evening and Habeeb Hashim, in a fit of rage, picked up his revolver, aimed it at Tahera Begum and threatened to shoot her.

Published: 10th March 2021 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after a businessman in Old City opened fire at his wife and son over a property dispute, the Kalapathar police arrested and produced him in court. Police have also found that accused Syed Habeeb Hashmi, who has a real estate business, got a licensed NP Bore .22 revolver in 2000. Despite the election code being in force for the Graduate MLC polls, he did not deposit it with the police. Police have seized the firearm, five live rounds and three empty shells, which they will send for forensic analysis. 

S Sudharshan, Inspector at the Kalapathar police station, said Habeeb Hashmi was produced in court and sent to remand. He fired three rounds at his wife Tahera Begum and his elder son Syed Omer Hashmi, but they escaped unhurt. Omer Hashmi, in his complaint to the police, stated that his father drinks alcohol frequently and fights with them. He used to also beat Begum after getting drunk. 

For the past few days, Habeeb Hashmi had been picking up fights with the family, asking them for the documents of the house. He wanted to sell their house at Bilal Nagar, which the family was not in favour of and refused to give him the documents. 

An argument broke out between them over this on Monday evening and Habeeb Hashim, in a fit of rage, picked up his revolver, aimed it at Tahera Begum and threatened to shoot her. Omer Hashmi caught his hand but the father fired one round into the ceiling. He fired two more rounds at Omer Hashmi but the mother and son escaped unhurt. 

Accused wanted to sell house

On Monday, an argument over selling the house broke out between the accused, Syed Habeeb Hashmi, and his family that led to the latter shooting his revolver. Syed was arrested on Monday and the 
police have registered a case under Section 307 of the IPC and Section 27 (1) of the Indian Arms Act

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
businessman
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp