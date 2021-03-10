Bizman held for shooting at wife, son over property tiff

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after a businessman in Old City opened fire at his wife and son over a property dispute, the Kalapathar police arrested and produced him in court. Police have also found that accused Syed Habeeb Hashmi, who has a real estate business, got a licensed NP Bore .22 revolver in 2000. Despite the election code being in force for the Graduate MLC polls, he did not deposit it with the police. Police have seized the firearm, five live rounds and three empty shells, which they will send for forensic analysis.

S Sudharshan, Inspector at the Kalapathar police station, said Habeeb Hashmi was produced in court and sent to remand. He fired three rounds at his wife Tahera Begum and his elder son Syed Omer Hashmi, but they escaped unhurt. Omer Hashmi, in his complaint to the police, stated that his father drinks alcohol frequently and fights with them. He used to also beat Begum after getting drunk.

For the past few days, Habeeb Hashmi had been picking up fights with the family, asking them for the documents of the house. He wanted to sell their house at Bilal Nagar, which the family was not in favour of and refused to give him the documents.

An argument broke out between them over this on Monday evening and Habeeb Hashim, in a fit of rage, picked up his revolver, aimed it at Tahera Begum and threatened to shoot her. Omer Hashmi caught his hand but the father fired one round into the ceiling. He fired two more rounds at Omer Hashmi but the mother and son escaped unhurt.

Accused wanted to sell house

On Monday, an argument over selling the house broke out between the accused, Syed Habeeb Hashmi, and his family that led to the latter shooting his revolver. Syed was arrested on Monday and the

police have registered a case under Section 307 of the IPC and Section 27 (1) of the Indian Arms Act