Cops arrest 3 thieves, seize valuables worth Rs 24 lakh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Tuesday arrested three persons, including a woman, at Medipally for their alleged involvement in property offences. They recovered stolen property worth Rs 24 lakh, including over 500 g of gold jewellery.The police detected three cases reported at Medipally and two in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh involving Mallachervu Rama Rao, Kosuri Srinivasa Rao and Sunkari Saritha.

Rama Rao was earlier involved in 61 property offences and Srinivas Rao in 27 in Telangana and AP. The two befriended each other in prison in 2011. After Rama Rao’s release, Srinivas Rao provided him shelter. Since then, acting on Srinivas Rao’s instructions, Rama Rao used to commit offences.

In 2019, the two were arrested by the Cyberabad police at Kukatpally. After being released from prison, they shifted to Andhra Pradesh, where they were arrested again in February 2020. They served their term in jail and returned to Hyderabad where they took to committing crimes again.

This time, the Cyberabad police arrested the duo at Rajendranagar in August 2020. While in prison, they befriended Ganesh, who was serving preventive detention. They promised to financially help his wife Saritha to get the PD Act against him dismissed. The accused were all produced in court and sent to remand.