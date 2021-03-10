STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Harassed 19-year-old kills herself

Mailardevpally police registered an abetment to suicide case on Tuesday against the stalker identified as Ashraf.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old woman hanged herself at her Mailardevpally residence on International Women’s Day after being harassed by a stalker. Police say that young woman’s family hails from Odisha and had migrated to Hyderabad for livelihood.

Mailardevpally police registered an abetment to suicide case on Tuesday against the stalker identified as Ashraf.The victim’s family lives in Laxmiguda and she worked at a cloth store in Katedan. On Monday, when the victim’s father returned home from work, he found her hanging from the ceiling. Meanwhile, her brother who rushed home, answered a call on the victim’s mobile but there was no response. He later noticed that there were several missed calls and incoming calls from the same number. The caller was later identified as Ashraf who lives in the same locality.

The victim’s family members told police that Ashraf had been harassing her and forcing her to go with him on his bike. In the past too, when the victim worked in a beauty parlour, Ashraf had harassed her and forced her to talk to him over phone.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

