Meeting with accident sans licence can land you in jail

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two individuals, who were involved in separate accidents at Gachibowli and Balanagar and were driving without a licence on Tuesday, were sent to four months in jail. According to the traffic officials, the stringent measure was taken to deter inexperienced drivers from plying the road and causing accidents. Apart from these two convicts, 30 others were penalised a sum of Rs 98,400 for driving without a licence. The traffic police has also produced nearly 101 individuals in court for drunken driving and collected a sum of Rs 3,81,400 in penalties.