Parking under flyovers to ease traffic snarls in Hyderabad

The multi-fold increase in vehicular population has had crowded parking spaces in the city, leading to traffic congestions at various junctions.

Published: 10th March 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

The parking space created below a flyover near Forum Mall at Kukatpally in Hyderabad as part of the GHMC’s Smart Parking project | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The multi-fold increase in vehicular population has had crowded parking spaces in the city, leading to traffic congestions at various junctions. To minimise the snarls, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched the ‘Smart Parking’ project. Under the project’s pilot, a parking space has been earmarked below a flyover in Kukatpally, opposite Forum Mall. 

Speaking to Express, DC Ravi Kumar, a GHMC official, said, “The scarcity of parking space in the city leads to people parking their vehicles on the road, causing traffic snarls. To provide better parking space, the GHMC has launched this project. If it is successful, we will to extend it to other parts of the city”  

The parking space, which has been laid over at a 2,000-square-foot area, will be able to accommodate 200 two-wheelers and four tricycles for commuters with disability. Motorists can use the parking space round-the-clock and parking for one hour will cost Rs 10 per vehicle. 

“A sum of Rs 43 lakh has been spent for the project. Most of the work has been completed for the project and in the next 15 days, the Smart parking space will be thrown open for motorists,” said another official. 
 He added that up until now, the space below the flyover was only being used by anti-social elements or to throw debris. 

