Welcoming back original music compositions

Manju Latha Kalanidhi

HYDERABAD : Hyderabad will soon face the music, literally, but in a nice way. The upcoming music fest Unlock Fest 2021 promises to bring the beat back into our lives. Praveen Gunja, CEO & Founder of Audio Garage, Founder of Eagle Riders and Vijayanand Katikala, cofounder Eagle Riders say, “The music scene in Hyderabad is coming back to normal and to amplify this we are organising Unlock Fest 2021 in Hyderabad. The pandemic has halted the rhythm of musicians’ gigs and through this we look forward to helping them get back.”

The event is to celebrate music across genres, bringing various bands together; using music as means to bridge the gap between people that has become so prominent. It has been conceptualised after much consideration towards the current situation, all in keeping the Government laws and precautionary measures. The event is slated to take place on March 20 from 4 pm to 10 pm at Wesley Degree College Grounds. The evening will witness a lineup of bands from different genres, along with food.

Among the participating bands are Eagle Riders, SOTN, Stereo Town, The Revivalers and Cloud and Wonder. Eagle Riders comprise Praveen as lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist, Vijayanand the bass guitarist and backing vocals, Sunil as lead guitarist and backing vocals and Bobby as drummer. “We are happy that celebs such as actor, producer, philanthropist, Sonu Sood, Jones Katru, and Noel Sean have supported us online by talking about our upcoming event,” says Vijay.

“Hopefully, the Unlock Fest 2021 will pave the way for events like these to be organised in the coming days, keeping in mind the goodwill of the public and the musicians,” the duo says. “The event is to unlock ourselves from the fear of the coronavirus, freedom from the pandemic/lockdown. We had all taken freedom for granted. The lockdown showed us how important freedom is. The event is to celebrate freedom and of course enjoy it responsibly,” say the band members.

Five bands will be performing live at the event which, the Eagle Riders say, will be of international standards. The event is expected to attract over 1,500 guests in a hall that can accommodate 3,500 and the number is in line with the city’s Covid guidelines for outdoor events. “Most bands in Hyderabad typically sing covers of Tollywood songs.

But this event features only bands that compose and single original music. The event will also feature all original numbers of the bands,” says Praveen. The four-piece band has been practicising for the last two weeks. Their music also addresses topics such as mental health and depression. The organisers say that they will follow the guidelines to the hilt, yet make music fans have a memorable evening filled with original music.

