STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Welcoming back original music compositions

Unlock Fest 2021 will take place at 4 pm on March 20 at Wesley Degree College Grounds, Secunderabad

Published: 10th March 2021 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Hyderabad will soon face the music, literally, but in a nice way. The upcoming music fest Unlock Fest 2021 promises to bring the beat back into our lives.  Praveen Gunja, CEO & Founder of Audio Garage, Founder of Eagle Riders and Vijayanand Katikala, cofounder Eagle Riders say, “The music scene in Hyderabad is coming back to normal and to amplify this we are organising Unlock Fest 2021 in Hyderabad. The pandemic has halted the rhythm of musicians’ gigs and through this we look forward to helping them get back.”

The event is to celebrate music across genres, bringing various bands together; using music as means to bridge the gap between people that has become so prominent. It has been conceptualised after much consideration towards the current situation, all in keeping the Government laws and precautionary measures. The event is slated to take place on March 20 from 4 pm to 10 pm at Wesley Degree College Grounds. The evening will witness a lineup of bands from different genres, along with food.  

Among the participating bands are Eagle Riders, SOTN, Stereo Town, The Revivalers and Cloud and Wonder. Eagle Riders comprise Praveen as lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist, Vijayanand the bass guitarist and backing vocals, Sunil as lead guitarist  and backing vocals and Bobby as drummer. “We are happy that celebs such as actor, producer, philanthropist, Sonu Sood, Jones Katru, and Noel Sean have supported us online by talking about our upcoming event,” says Vijay. 

 “Hopefully, the Unlock Fest 2021 will pave the way for events like these to be organised in the coming days, keeping in mind the goodwill of the public and the musicians,” the duo says. “The event is to unlock ourselves from the fear of the coronavirus, freedom from the pandemic/lockdown. We had all taken freedom for granted. The lockdown showed us how important freedom is. The event is to celebrate freedom and of course enjoy it responsibly,” say the band members.

Five bands will be performing live at the event which, the Eagle Riders say, will be of international standards. The event is expected to attract over 1,500 guests in a hall that can accommodate 3,500 and the  number is in line with the city’s Covid guidelines for outdoor events. “Most bands in Hyderabad typically sing covers of Tollywood songs.

But this event features only bands that compose and single original music. The event will also feature all original numbers of the bands,” says Praveen. The four-piece band has been practicising for the last two weeks. Their music also addresses topics such as mental health and depression. The organisers say that they will follow the guidelines to the hilt, yet make music fans have a memorable evening filled with original music.

— Manju Latha Kalanidhi kalanidhi@newindianexpress.com @mkalanidhi

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp