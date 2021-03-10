STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yes. Your mask is causing acne

Mask acne or maskne is real. A few dermatologists from Hyderabad tell us what we need to know.

Published: 10th March 2021 12:46 AM

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Masks have helped us to keep the corona at bay, but many have not been able to adopt this extra piece of clothing without facing side-effects. While a few have complained about suffocation and foggy spectacles that bring down visibility, religious mask adopters have been presented with another issue: mask acne or maskne. 

Says Dr Guru Vani, consultant pediatric dermatologist at Ankura Hospitals for Women and Children, “There has been a drastic increase in maskne cases after Covid-19 pandemic not only in Hyderabad, but also in many parts of the world. It is caused by excessive usage of masks. As wearing mask is of utmost importance now, following a basic skincare routine will help in reducing this kind of acne.”

What is mask acne? The doctor adds: “Maskne’s technical name is acne mechanica. It is a skin condition caused by prolonged wearing/excess usage of facial masks, where you will get these acne breakouts most commonly along the jaw line, cheeks and around the mouth. They can be caused by multiple factors like continuous friction of fabric against the skin, increase in sweating and humidity. Masks can also trigger a change in ph of skin which leads to clogging of pores resulting in bacterial/yeast overgrowth, which in turn causes acne.” 

Dr Radha Naik, a consultant dermatologist and cosmetologist, says: “Yes, we are coming across a few patients who attribute their acne to masks. Its a new variant of acne. This should be treated as we treat normal acne. Acne-specific antibiotics, topical cream containing clindamycin and adapalene, and a good face wash will help in controlling the breakout.”

Illustration: TAPAS RANJAN

Stress and skin
Apart from the masks, stress of living through a pandemic can also lead to various skin afflictions.  “Stress affects hormone levels. It can cause our sebaceous glands to secrete more oils, making our skin oily resulting in acne breakouts. Many of us face the daily stresses of work and family; Covid-19 has further added to this. Stress can cause flare-ups of certain skin conditions like psoriasis, acne, rosacea and eczematous dermatitis.

Managing each condition will be based on the individual, but recognizing the early symptoms of a flare and consulting a certified dermatologist will be extremely beneficial to prevent further damage or complications,” says Dr Alekya Singapore, a dermatologist at Apollo Hospital. Explaining the necessity of a skincare routine, she adds: “Learning to incorporate regular washing of skin and hair, moisturising and using supplements are some simple ways to best maintain the health of our skin and hair.

Managing stress by being close to family and seeking counselling can reduce the risk of flare-ups. As always, seeing a certified dermatologist can allow treatments and supplements to be tailored to the individual, and provide the best maintenance care.” 

“One of the most important aspects to our overall health and well-being is our skin health. Our skin acts as the frontline barrier to infection and its health is something that many unfortunately overlook. Losing this barrier is detrimental to our health and increases the risk of developing infection,” adds the doctor.

Precautions 
Patients should avoid fatty and deep-fried foods, sweets and dairy products. Include more fruits and plenty of water.

One should avoid doing facials and clean-up, avoid scrubbing and heavy makeup. Wash your face three times a day to keep your skin oil free.

You can use soft cotton double mask which will be less harsh on your skin and gives you less friction

— Kakoli Mukherjee  kakoli_mukherjee @newindianexpress.com  @KakoliMukherje2
 

