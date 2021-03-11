STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Climbing up the ladder of success

Naveen Polishetty discusses his Telugu comedy-drama, Jathi Ratnalu, which will hit the screens on March 11 coinciding with Maha Shivaratri
 

Published: 11th March 2021 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  After appearing in a slew of supporting roles, actor Naveen Polishetty has turned a lead actor with Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya (2019), for which he also worked as a co-writer with director RSJ Swaroop. The film has broken the patterns of crime-thrillers in Telugu cinema and has made Naveen a household name. As he tests his luck at the box-office this Thursday with Jathi Ratnalu, which marks the debut of director Nag Ashwin as the producer, Naveen feels that the film will provide comic relief to the audience amidst the pandemic scare.

“The success of Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya and Chichore not only gave me recognition but also mustered the courage to do films that live up to the trust. The trailers and songs of Jathi Ratnalu have built huge expectations and I am hoping that the film will also keep the audience hooked. I am sure this film came to me at the most appropriate time of my career,” says Naveen. 

On his association with Nag Ashwin, Naveen says, “I have been friends with Nag Ashwin for many years and it feels happy to collaborate with him in his maiden production. When he asked me to listen to the script, I have agreed to do this film almost instantly as the story is a complete laugh riot. I have enjoyed working on this film as much as I did during the script narration. I think director Anudeep KV has done a great job and we delivered something that we liked.”

Jathi Ratnalu is the story of three naive youth, who were on their quest to prove their innocence after being framed in a crime. Naveen, who leads the comic triumvirate along with Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna, says, “I play Jogipet Srikanth, a funny character that leaves the audience in splits of laughter. I got able support from Darshi and Rahul and the three of us had a ball in scenes that are mostly situational. The narrative plays out like a chaotic situation for these characters and the title too has a significance for the mood of the story. Frankly, it’s not a character-driven narrative, but a plot-driven story that delves into these characters.”

A writer in his own right, Naveen admits to contributing some creative inputs into the making of the film. “Jathi Ratnalu is an absolute team effort. The atmosphere was amazing on the sets because one day I gave my inputs and on another someone lends his words of wisdom. Whether it’s during the scripting stage or on the sets, each of us valued our creative inputs and made sure we come up with a satisfying output,” reveals the actor.  

Naveen says he always makes it a point to prepare for a scene well in advance. “I have the habit of going through the scene paper or dialogue sheet a day before the shoot. It not only saves time but also helps us understand the scene and its significance. Further, it gives an actor a lot of freedom to express himself and creates room for improvisation.  Anudeep would send the scene paper every night and I would prepare for my part trying out different styles and it certainly helped me pull off this role,” explains the Hyderabadi lad. On working with Faria Abdullah, he says, “The film also comes with an interesting love track.

Faria will be seen as Chitti and our song has already become a chartbuster. We shared fabulous onscreen chemistry and I feel it works well in the film.” Is he a Jathi Ratnam? Naveen says, “My producers – Nag Ashwin, Swapna (Dutt) and Priya (Dutt) – are our Jathi Ratnalu (laughs). Had they not believed in this script, we would not have been a part of this hilarious entertainer. I take this opportunity to thank them from the bottom of my heart.”

So what’s next after Jathi Ratnalu? Naveen replies, “I have signed two films in Telugu and the details will be announced shortly. I am also doing a Hindi film, which needs to be shot abroad. The shooting got delayed owing to the present global crisis due to the Covid-19 outbreak.”Before signing off Naveen shares his mantra for success. He says, “I thank my directors for recognising my talent and providing an opportunity to portray good characters. I always believe in focusing on the talent or the skillset and walking the path. If you identify this, there’s no way success cannot be yours.”

— Murali Krishna CH muralikrishna.db@newindianexpress.com @onlymurali

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp