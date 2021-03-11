STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Get ready to go bananas at Jungle Book-themed park

Park to contain large animal sculptures, benches resembling trees.

Published: 11th March 2021

Construction in progress at the Jungle Book-themed park near Kaitalapur | VINAY MADAPU

Construction in progress at the Jungle Book-themed park near Kaitalapur

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Children and adults alike will soon be able to enjoy the experience of Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book in real life as the GHMC is all set to develop a jungle-themed park with an entertainment area to provide more urban lung space in the city.

The 2,000 square yard park, which will be set up near Kaithalapur, will bring beloved characters like Baloo the bear, Bagheera the panther, Kaa the serpent and Sher Khan the tiger alive through a number of gigantic sculptures and benches resembling tree trunks, amidst the lush greenery. 

Speaking to Express, Kukatpally Zonal Commissioner V Mamatha, said, “The park is being developed as a one-stop centre for both entertainment and exercise. It aims to bring people closer to nature, which is why we have chosen the Jungle Book theme and retained the forest-like environment.” 

A cave-like structure will form the entrance of the park and the park itself will have a 500-600 metre walking track on all four sides for fitness enthusiasts. Over 15-18 animal structures from the book will be installed in the park. 

“The park will have a specially-designed selfie area. Earlier, we were planning on putting up effigies of Mowgli but had to cancel the plan due to patenting issues,” said the official.  

A total of `25 lakh has been sanctioned for the project, which is currently undergoing construction work and will be completed by the next month. “Once the project work is completed, we will start looking for vendors to take up the maintenance work of the park. Only after that the entrance fee and other details will be disclosed,” she added.  

The Jungle Book GHMC
