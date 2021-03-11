Litter, litter everywhere as Hyderabad turns bin-free

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Until a week ago, bins overflowing with garbage were a common sight at street corners and designated dumping points across Hyderabad. However, after the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) finally made the city bin-free, citizens have started to dump garbage along roads.

The civic body plans to collect garbage from people’s doorsteps and directly transport it to transfer stations, doing away with the need for garbage bins. According to officials, the contract for garbage transfer is currently with Ramky Environmental Engineers and the civic body has laid off labourers and drivers, who used to collect and transfer waste.

“The city had at least 900 garbage bins. But after these were removed, garbage is seen piled up at many places. This will continue till the GHMC’s new contract with Ramky Environmental Engineers is functional,” said Adil Shariff, working president of the Municipal Sahakar Mazdoor Union. “Transporters and labourers, who collected garbage from bins, are staging protests across the city as they have lost their jobs,” he added. According to the GHMC, soon garbage will be lifted twice-thrice a day, instead of once in the morning.