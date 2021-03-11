Man on container truck charred to death after brick-laden lorry hits its fuel tank in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One person travelling in a container truck was burnt alive when a brick-laden truck rammed into it and caught fire on the Rajiv Rahadari Highway at Shameerpet under Cyberabad commissionerate limits on Thursday morning.

The deceased person's friend accompanying him also suffered burns in a bid to rescue him. Thirty-eight-year-old Mukesh, who was on the container truck, was charred to death while another worker Jitender received severe burns.

According to the police, the accident took place when the lorry driver tried to overtake the container truck and in the process hit its fuel tanker resulting in the blaze.

One person was burnt alive and another injured, when a container truck and a brick laden lorry caught fire in an accident at Shameerpet in Hyderabad on Thursday.@KrishnaRaoCHVM @Raj_TNIE @shibasahu2012 @XpressHyderabad pic.twitter.com/UclxKpZGas — TNIE Telangana (@XpressHyderabad) March 11, 2021

While the container truck loaded with electrical transformers was on its way to Tamil Nadu from Madhya Pradesh, the lorry was on its way to the city from Siddipet. Both vehicles were travelling in the same direction.

On reaching Shameerpet, the lorry driver tried to overtake the container truck from the left and hit the fuel tanker resulting in a fire. The blaze spread immediately leaving both the vehicles gutted.

Alerted by passersby, fire and police teams rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Shameerpet police have registered a case and launched an investigation.