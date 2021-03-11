STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Man on container truck charred to death after brick-laden lorry hits its fuel tank in Hyderabad

Thirty-eight-year-old Mukesh, who was on the container truck, was charred to death while another worker Jitender received severe burns. 

Published: 11th March 2021 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad accident

Fire personnel douse the blaze at Shameerpet where a lorry rammed into a container truck. (Screengrab)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One person travelling in a container truck was burnt alive when a brick-laden truck rammed into it and caught fire on the Rajiv Rahadari Highway at Shameerpet under Cyberabad commissionerate limits on Thursday morning. 

The deceased person's friend accompanying him also suffered burns in a bid to rescue him. Thirty-eight-year-old Mukesh, who was on the container truck, was charred to death while another worker Jitender received severe burns. 

According to the police, the accident took place when the lorry driver tried to overtake the container truck and in the process hit its fuel tanker resulting in the blaze. 

While the container truck loaded with electrical transformers was on its way to Tamil Nadu from Madhya Pradesh, the lorry was on its way to the city from Siddipet. Both vehicles were travelling in the same direction. 

On reaching Shameerpet, the lorry driver tried to overtake the container truck from the left and hit the fuel tanker resulting in a fire. The blaze spread immediately leaving both the vehicles gutted. 

Alerted by passersby, fire and police teams rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Shameerpet police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad road accident container truck-lorry collision
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp