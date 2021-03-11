Man rapes & locks up woman, held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old man who sexually assaulted a woman and imprisoned her at his residence was arrested by the Banjara Hills police on Wednesday. The accused, P Uday Bhanu, had brought the victim from Rajahmundry to his home a few months ago for working as a maid. He raped and imprisoned her at his residence. Luckily, the victim was able to contact her minor daughter, who in turn informed the police of the matter.