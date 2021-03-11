'Moms need more me-time'

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Motherhood is believed to be one of the biggest events in a woman's life. That is why, when she became a mother, Ekta Varma wanted to share her experiences with the world.

Published: 11th March 2021

HYDERABAD :  Motherhood is believed to be one of the biggest events in a woman's life. That is why, when she became a mother, Ekta Varma wanted to share her experiences with the world. With more than 19K followers on Instagram, this mommy blogger started her journey in 2017.

Ekta, who calls herself a Hyderabadi bahu, confesses that it took her a long time to build her follower base as she did not know the basics. Now, her blogging has not only brought her fame, but an income too. She collaborates with companies to promote products related to mothers and children.

"I got married when I was only 18. I had my son five years later. Initially, I started out by posting pictures, but soon realised that you will not get any returns unless you interact with other bloggers. That is why, I chose some influencers as my guides, and started studying what they do.

I then began tagging the companies which made the products I was using. Gradually, I saw an increase in my follower count," she says. Asked the challenged modern mothers face, she adds: "Most mothers I interact with miss their me-time. They have no time to think freely and take care of themselves. They keep postponing that parlour visit because of domestic responsibilities.

I suggest that mothers should join yoga, meditation or any hobby classes to keep their minds worry-free at least for some time in a day. I have noticed that women who work fare better in this regard as their work gives them an identity. They enjoy dressing up for office and meeting new people." Through her blog, Ekta is trying to bust the myth that mothers are always overworked. She wants to show that moms can have fun too. She also runs a bloggers group where she gives tips to budding influencers.

